VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -36.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.47 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.39% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 39.89% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.23, the stock is -36.91% and -37.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.58 million and changing -21.29% at the moment leaves the stock -31.37% off its SMA200. VICI registered -24.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.62.

The stock witnessed a -41.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.82%, and is -34.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.66% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $7.82B and $894.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Profit margin for the company is 61.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.73% and -43.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $249.92M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

496 institutions hold shares in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), with 9600 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 118.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 481.64M, and float is at 466.94M with Short Float at 11.23%. Institutions hold 118.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the VICI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 49.19 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.17 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $949.74 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 28.44 million with a market value of $726.52 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $21.90 per share for a total of $109500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56171.0 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that KIESKE DAVID ANDREW (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $25.26 per share for $227340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 117873.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Gallagher Samantha Sacks acquired 8,300 shares at an average price of $25.24 for $209492.0. The insider now directly holds 56,981 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).