Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) Vs. Textron Inc. (TXT): Those Ticking Clocks

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares are -36.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.21% or -$3.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.35% down YTD and -38.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.51% and -36.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 25, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the VST stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.70. The forecasts give the Vistra Energy Corp. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.69% or 41.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -73.60% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.03, up 29.10% from -$0.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 635,448 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,530,877. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 258,159 and 18,658 in purchases and sales respectively.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), on the other hand, is trading around $25.06 with a market cap of $5.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Textron Inc. (TXT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $298.0 million. This represented a 92.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.04 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.02 billion from $15.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.01 billion, significantly lower than the $1.11 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $675.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Textron Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 96,526 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,680 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 622.58k shares after the latest sales, with 18.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 227.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Textron Inc. having a total of 630 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.83 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 25.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 billion and represent 11.04% of shares outstanding.