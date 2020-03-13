Volatility Returns To EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) shares are -53.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.37% or -$6.36 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.70% down YTD and -47.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.36% and -47.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the EOG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 10, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the EOG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $99.26. The forecasts give the EOG Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $118.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.46% or 33.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $1.01, down from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.09, up 4.10% from $4.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 102 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 444,205 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,252. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 235,188 and 123,529 in purchases and sales respectively.

TEXTOR DONALD F, a Director at the company, sold 416 shares worth $35831.0 at $86.13 per share on Jan 09. The Director had earlier sold another 420 EOG shares valued at $36328.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $86.49 per share.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), on the other hand, is trading around $7.30 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLNG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $78.34 million. This represented a 20.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $98.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $21,344 on the year-over-year period, growing to $31,000 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $4.72 billion from $4.62 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $71.55 million, significantly higher than the $61.27 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$91.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 7.84M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 46.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.80% with a share float percentage of 93.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.08 million shares worth more than $157.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.42 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.