Volatility Returns To KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Prologis Inc. (PLD)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) shares are -17.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.71% or -$2.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.50% down YTD and -16.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.04% and -28.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, JMP Securities recommended the KKR stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 03, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KKR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.86. The forecasts give the KKR & Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.79% or 26.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.30% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.05, up 16.70% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 909,636 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,812,506. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,000 and 82,072 in purchases and sales respectively.

KKR Stream Holdings LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 8,000,000 shares worth $107.36 million at $13.42 per share on Feb 20. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 50,000 KKR shares valued at $1.42 million on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $28.38 per share. Sorkin David (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 7,072 shares at $33.03 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $233588.0 while KKR Fund Holdings L.P., (10% Owner) bought 155,000 shares on Nov 04 for $2.48 million with each share fetching $16.00.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), on the other hand, is trading around $70.18 with a market cap of $56.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $100.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Prologis Inc. (PLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$34.97 million. This represented a 104.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $826.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.65 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.26 billion, significantly higher than the $1.8 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$859.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Prologis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 11,064 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,862 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 734.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prologis Inc. having a total of 1,199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.94 million shares worth more than $7.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 62.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.54 billion and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.