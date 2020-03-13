Volatility Returns To MPLX LP (MPLX), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) shares are -39.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.02% or -$2.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.46% and -31.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the MPLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MPLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.94. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.18.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.80% in the current quarter to $0.59, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.46, up 1.40% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 323,345,652 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,619. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,635 and 45,528 in purchases and sales respectively.

Heminger Gary R., a Chairman, CEO at the company, bought 12,600 shares worth $345499.0 at $27.42 per share on Aug 08. The Director had earlier bought another 18,800 MPLX shares valued at $513259.0 on Aug 09. The shares were bought at $27.30 per share. Heminger Gary R. (Chairman, CEO) bought 30,000 shares at $27.09 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $812580.0 while SANDMAN DAN D, (Director) bought 36,630 shares on Aug 07 for $998534.0 with each share fetching $27.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), on the other hand, is trading around $28.59 with a market cap of $5.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KNX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 91,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,056,080 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.52M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 122.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.6 million shares worth more than $917.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.04 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.