Volatility Returns To Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares are -72.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.40% or -$1.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -77.17% down YTD and -69.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -60.48% and -65.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MUR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Scotia Howard Weil had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on November 13, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the MUR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.13. The forecasts give the Murphy Oil Corporation stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.12% or 35.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.90% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.35, up 3.30% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 698,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 485,784. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 691,518 and 283,240 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURPHY ROBERT MADISON, a Director at the company, bought 2,765 shares worth $50959.0 at $18.43 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 1,000 MUR shares valued at $19000.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $19.00 per share. Mirosh Walentin (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $20.88 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $20875.0 while Martinez Maria A, (Vice President) sold 7,193 shares on Feb 19 for $160044.0 with each share fetching $22.25.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.90 with a market cap of $577.94M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.99 million. This represented a 91.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $473.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $7.61 billion from $9.15 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $57.88 million while total current assets were at $475.9 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly lower than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $317.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders now hold a total of 1.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.53% with a share float percentage of 525.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 37.11 million shares worth more than $165.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 15.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.97 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.