Well positioned to deliver growth? – BRF S.A. (BRFS), The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

By Richard Addington

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares are -62.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.22% or -$0.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.91% down YTD and -62.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -40.87% and -54.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 29, 2019, Citigroup recommended the BRFS stock is a Sell, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 16, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BRFS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.14. The forecasts give the BRF S.A. stock a price target range of $10.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.72% or 55.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, down -3.60% from $0.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO), on the other hand, is trading around $11.24 with a market cap of $1.38B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GEO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $77.41 million. This represented a 87.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $621.71 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $4.32 billion from $4.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $338.14 million, significantly higher than the $274.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $220.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at The GEO Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,063,246 shares. Insider sales totaled 198,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.72M shares after the latest sales, with 17.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 117.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The GEO Group Inc. having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company.

