Well positioned to deliver growth? – Qudian Inc. (QD), Corteva Inc. (CTVA)

By Winifred Gerald

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares are -56.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.56% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.16% and -23.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the QD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on January 22, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the QD stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.71. The forecasts give the Qudian Inc. stock a price target range of $73.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.41. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.55% or 82.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.39, up 643.30% from $1.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), on the other hand, is trading around $22.34 with a market cap of $20.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Corteva Inc. (CTVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTVA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Corteva Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 72,009 shares. Insider sales totaled 193,685 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.23M shares after the latest sales, with 17.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 748.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corteva Inc. having a total of 1,292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.31 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 66.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

