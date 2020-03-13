Well positioned to deliver growth? – Under Armour Inc. (UAA), Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) shares are -47.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.85% or -$1.69 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.01% and -44.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the UAA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 12, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the UAA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.96. The forecasts give the Under Armour Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.24% or 3.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.13, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, down -2.90% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 54,732 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,786. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,000 and 8,569 in purchases and sales respectively.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), on the other hand, is trading around $63.04 with a market cap of $15.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $108.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTRS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 137 times at Northern Trust Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 71 times and accounting for 343,764 shares. Insider sales totaled 246,990 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.32M shares after the latest sales, with 16.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.70% with a share float percentage of 207.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Trust Corporation having a total of 949 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.6 million shares worth more than $1.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.