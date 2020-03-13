What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are -57.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.84% or -$2.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is -64.76% down YTD and -59.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.35% and -61.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the NTNX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the NTNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.69. The forecasts give the Nutanix Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.35% or 33.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to -$0.88, down from the -$0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.9, up 9.20% from -$1.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.82 and -$0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 732,809 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 469,076. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 177,594 and 176,003 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pandey Dheeraj, a CEO and Chairman at the company, sold 9,688 shares worth $311857.0 at $32.19 per share on Dec 16. The CEO and Chairman had earlier sold another 115,293 NTNX shares valued at $3.68 million on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $31.89 per share. Williams Duston (Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,865 shares at $32.19 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $800404.0 while Wall Tyler, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 12,109 shares on Dec 16 for $389789.0 with each share fetching $32.19.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), on the other hand, is trading around $19.06 with a market cap of $2.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SNV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 73.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $97.95 million. This represented a 80.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $506.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $621.05 million, significantly higher than the $538.05 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $559.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Synovus Financial Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 137,945 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,332 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.21M shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 145.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synovus Financial Corp. having a total of 495 institutions that hold shares in the company.