What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) shares are -63.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.22% or -$1.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.49% down YTD and -62.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.41% and -58.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PAGP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PAGP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.37. The forecasts give the Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.73% or 31.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, down -7.20% from $2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 380,373 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,080,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 165,187 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chiang Willie CW, a Chairman and CEO at the company, bought 34,328 shares worth $538816.0 at $15.70 per share on Feb 25. The President & CCO had earlier bought another 30,000 PAGP shares valued at $431787.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $14.39 per share. Chiang Willie CW (Chairman and CEO) bought 30,672 shares at $15.96 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $489666.0 while ARMSTRONG GREG L, (Director) bought 70,187 shares on Feb 24 for $1.12 million with each share fetching $15.90.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), on the other hand, is trading around $16.04 with a market cap of $10.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LBTYA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.27 billion. This represented a 23.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.98 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.94 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.05 billion from $48.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.59 billion, significantly lower than the $5.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.34 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Liberty Global plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 512,517 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.45M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 593.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 36.96 million shares worth more than $840.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harris Associates L.P. held 20.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $450.05 million and represent 10.90% of shares outstanding.