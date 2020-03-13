What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), Novan Inc. (NOVN)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are -8.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -31.78% or -$4.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.72% down YTD and 74.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.85% and 2.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the RAD stock is a Sell, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 27, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the RAD stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.63. The forecasts give the Rite Aid Corporation stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.67% or -864.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.37, up 0.10% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 783,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 82,900 and 1,866 in purchases and sales respectively.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $22.34M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Novan Inc. (NOVN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOVN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.0 million. This represented a 534.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.1 million from $36.72 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.88 million, significantly higher than the -$28.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$20.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Novan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 207,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.13M shares after the latest sales, with -1,444.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 37.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novan Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 625435.0 shares worth more than $1.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 257967.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $815175.0 and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.