What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – The Allstate Corporation (ALL), The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) shares are -17.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.67% or -$8.97 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.45% down YTD and -16.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.99% and -25.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ALL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ALL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $83.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $127.07. The forecasts give the The Allstate Corporation stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $102.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.21% or 17.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.40% in the current quarter to $2.93, up from the $2.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.46, up 4.00% from $10.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.7 and $2.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 784,311 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 588,453. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 364,903 and 149,469 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shebik Steven E, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 35,014 shares worth $3.63 million at $103.64 per share on Aug 07. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. had earlier sold another 27,650 ALL shares valued at $2.99 million on Sep 23. The shares were sold at $108.30 per share. Merten Jesse E (EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC) sold 900 shares at $102.27 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $92043.0 while Shebik Steven E, (Vice Chairman) sold 26,446 shares on Aug 05 for $2.74 million with each share fetching $103.56.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.65 with a market cap of $2.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Macerich Company (MAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $47.99 million. This represented a 80.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $241.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $355.16 million, significantly higher than the $344.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $167.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at The Macerich Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 73,277 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 649.97k shares after the latest sales, with 11.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Macerich Company having a total of 483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares worth more than $626.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $526.41 million and represent 13.84% of shares outstanding.