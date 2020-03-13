Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -6.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $36.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.38% off the consensus price target high of $41.04 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 8.55% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.52, the stock is -13.41% and -10.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing -4.33% at the moment leaves the stock -2.56% off its SMA200. WPM registered 25.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.25.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.29%, and is -9.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $12.52B and $834.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 815.29 and Fwd P/E is 31.01. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $246.41M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 637.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.80% in year-over-year returns.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

712 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), with 679.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 63.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 451.63M, and float is at 446.98M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 63.54% of the Float.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -14.29% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -30.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.67% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.46.