Which institution holds the most shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is -51.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.21 and a high of $52.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.88% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.12% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 40.27% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.53, the stock is -55.24% and -55.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing -19.99% at the moment leaves the stock -50.78% off its SMA200. CAR registered -55.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.48.

The stock witnessed a -59.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.68%, and is -37.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.83% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $9.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.86 and Fwd P/E is 3.38. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.16% and -70.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83 with sales reaching $2B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Top Institutional Holders

309 institutions hold shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 107.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.63M, and float is at 73.19M with Short Float at 9.99%. Institutions hold 106.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 16.19 million shares valued at $521.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.77% of the CAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with 7.2 million shares valued at $232.11 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.17 million shares representing 9.65% and valued at over $231.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.86% of the shares totaling 5.85 million with a market value of $188.45 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tucker Michael K, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tucker Michael K sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $256000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73505.0 shares.

Avis Budget Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that COLEMAN LEONARD S JR (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $42.55 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Hees Bernardo (Director) acquired 430,169 shares at an average price of $34.87 for $15.0 million. The insider now directly holds 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) that is trading -51.36% down over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -37.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.