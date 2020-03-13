Which institution holds the most shares in Momo Inc. (MOMO)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -22.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.32 and a high of $40.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $302.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.3% off the consensus price target high of $365.89 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 88.35% higher than the price target low of $210.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.53, the stock is -15.90% and -23.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.89 million and changing -5.29% at the moment leaves the stock -27.26% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -27.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.71.

The stock witnessed a -21.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.35%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) has around 2147 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.76. Distance from 52-week low is -3.12% and -39.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momo Inc. (MOMO) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.22 with sales reaching $4.59B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 832.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 747.60% in year-over-year returns.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

508 institutions hold shares in Momo Inc. (MOMO), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 81.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.68M, and float is at 137.77M with Short Float at 5.69%. Institutions hold 78.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13.35 million shares valued at $447.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the MOMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.78 million shares valued at $394.68 million to account for 5.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pendal Group Ltd which holds 11.63 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $389.62 million, while Prime Capital Management Company Limited holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 5.23 million with a market value of $175.15 million.

Momo Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is trading -33.26% down over the past 12 months. VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is -1.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.