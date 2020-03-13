Which institution holds the most shares in Office Depot Inc. (ODP)

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is -29.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $1.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.22% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is -24.96% and -26.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.62 million and changing -9.28% at the moment leaves the stock -15.05% off its SMA200. ODP registered -42.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0700.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.73%, and is -22.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $10.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.84 and Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.09% and -53.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Office Depot Inc. (ODP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Office Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $2.67B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Office Depot Inc. (ODP), with 9.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 94.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 532.78M, and float is at 517.91M with Short Float at 4.05%. Institutions hold 92.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 85.38 million shares valued at $233.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.17% of the ODP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 58.18 million shares valued at $159.42 million to account for 11.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 46.84 million shares representing 8.87% and valued at over $128.33 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.05% of the shares totaling 42.51 million with a market value of $116.47 million.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Office Depot Inc. (ODP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading -11.39% down over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is -53.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.66% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.