Which Institutions Own Shares In B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is -16.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $26.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.39% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.63, the stock is -21.29% and -25.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.76 million and changing -22.57% at the moment leaves the stock -35.10% off its SMA200. BGS registered -35.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.87.

The stock witnessed a 8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.23%, and is -10.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has around 2899 employees, a market worth around $944.76M and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.43% and -55.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B&G Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $415.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.41% while institutional investors hold 93.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.90M, and float is at 62.50M with Short Float at 40.99%. Institutions hold 91.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.44 million shares valued at $187.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.30% of the BGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.2 million shares valued at $147.02 million to account for 12.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 3.31 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $59.4 million, while Assetmark, Inc. holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $41.43 million.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brunts DeAnn L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brunts DeAnn L bought 2,483 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.98 per share for a total of $47130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22272.0 shares.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 17.64% up over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -12.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.01% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.54.