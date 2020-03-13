Which Institutions Own Shares In Tiffany & Co. (TIF)?

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is -2.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.60 and a high of $134.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The TIF stock was last observed hovering at around $130.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.95% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.57% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.89% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.48, the stock is -4.39% and -4.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 16.09% off its SMA200. TIF registered 36.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.28%, and is -2.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 0.47% over the month.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $15.86B and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.73 and Fwd P/E is 26.85. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.19% and -5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiffany & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.77 with sales reaching $1.36B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Top Institutional Holders

890 institutions hold shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 100.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.63M, and float is at 119.97M with Short Float at 11.23%. Institutions hold 99.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.34 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the TIF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.85 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.71 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $763.7 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $619.8 million.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Tiffany & Co. (TIF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koback-Pursel Gretchen, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Koback-Pursel Gretchen sold 10,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $133.68 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6749.0 shares.

Tiffany & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Davey Andrea (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 8,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $133.63 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7042.0 shares of the TIF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Harlan Leigh M. (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 83,063 shares at an average price of $133.57 for $11.1 million. The insider now directly holds 31,478 shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF).

Tiffany & Co. (TIF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Birks Group Inc. (BGI) that is trading -48.94% down over the past 12 months. Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) is -27.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.66.