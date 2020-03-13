Who are the Institutional Holders in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is -10.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.93 and a high of $18.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $344.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.73% off the consensus price target high of $395.55 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 95.68% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.95, the stock is -22.00% and -21.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.45 million and changing -10.07% at the moment leaves the stock -15.51% off its SMA200. AMX registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.32.

The stock witnessed a -12.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.94%, and is -16.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 188657 employees, a market worth around $48.46B and $50.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.15% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $11.72B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Top Institutional Holders

381 institutions hold shares in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 12.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.37B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 12.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 39.5 million shares valued at $632.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.30% of the AMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 38.75 million shares valued at $619.99 million to account for 11.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 18.34 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $293.47 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 8.93 million with a market value of $142.95 million.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading -38.30% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is 12.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.15% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.