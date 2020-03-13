Who are the Institutional Holders in Legg Mason Inc. (LM)?

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) is 37.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $50.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The LM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.00, the stock is -1.13% and 13.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 24.40% off its SMA200. LM registered 74.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.64.

The stock witnessed a 21.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.00%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.84% over the week and 0.76% over the month.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) has around 3246 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.64 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.09% and -5.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legg Mason Inc. (LM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legg Mason Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $730.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Top Institutional Holders

456 institutions hold shares in Legg Mason Inc. (LM), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 89.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.85M, and float is at 85.00M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 87.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $297.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the LM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.82 million shares valued at $280.87 million to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC which holds 4.68 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $167.93 million, while Trian Fund Management, LP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $139.39 million.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Legg Mason Inc. (LM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nachtwey Peter, the company’s Sr. Executive VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Nachtwey Peter sold 11,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $48.32 per share for a total of $548432.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175494.0 shares.

Legg Mason Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Johnson Terence (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $49.92 per share for $71685.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 125366.0 shares of the LM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Merchant Thomas C (Exec VP & General Counsel) disposed off 33,952 shares at an average price of $49.82 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 90,593 shares of Legg Mason Inc. (LM).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading -41.17% down over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is -40.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.