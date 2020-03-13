Who are the Institutional Holders in New Gold Inc. (NGD)?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) is -23.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $1.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -32.54% and -36.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.49 million and changing -16.27% at the moment leaves the stock -42.75% off its SMA200. NGD registered -22.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.98.

The stock witnessed a -22.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.69%, and is -24.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $478.57M and $630.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.05% and -64.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $227.3M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in New Gold Inc. (NGD), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 60.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 714.29M, and float is at 674.95M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 60.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 75.61 million shares valued at $66.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the NGD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 43.63 million shares valued at $38.39 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exor Investments (UK) LLP which holds 30.98 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $27.26 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 26.43 million with a market value of $23.26 million.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 42.03% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -30.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.