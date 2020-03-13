Industry

Who is the Top Investor In Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)?

By Winifred Gerald

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is -26.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.65, the stock is -21.86% and -26.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.89 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -28.26% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -28.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.47.

The stock witnessed a -27.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.26%, and is -18.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has a market worth around $1.75B and $659.26M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.09. Distance from 52-week low is -0.43% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $149.44M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), with 41.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.27% while institutional investors hold 16.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 367.66M. Institutions hold 15.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lsv Asset Management with over 6.25 million shares valued at $40.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the PSEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 5.64 million shares valued at $36.34 million to account for 1.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 3.6 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $23.21 million, while Muzinich & Co., Inc. holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $17.63 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry John F, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Barry John F bought 332,855 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $5.01 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40.31 million shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Barry John F (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 33,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.98 per share for $164284.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39.97 million shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Van Dask Kristin Lea (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.18 for $30900.0. The insider now directly holds 41,250 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).

