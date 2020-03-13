Who is the Top Investor In Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -59.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.99 and a high of $25.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.46% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is -49.80% and -58.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.28 million and changing -10.24% at the moment leaves the stock -62.56% off its SMA200. SABR registered -57.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.95.

The stock witnessed a -57.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.07%, and is -29.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 9250 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.34% and -67.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $961.01M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Sabre Corporation (SABR), with 903.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 103.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.67M, and float is at 272.85M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 102.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.91 million shares valued at $626.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the SABR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.81 million shares valued at $601.66 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 23.92 million shares representing 8.74% and valued at over $536.7 million, while Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 18.61 million with a market value of $417.51 million.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MENKE SEAN E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MENKE SEAN E sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $21.71 per share for a total of $369033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152825.0 shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold a total of 8,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $23.07 per share for $196397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 169825.0 shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $22.59 for $384100.0. The insider now directly holds 178,338 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -15.79% down over the past 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -36.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.14% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.