Companies

Who is the Top Investor In TAL Education Group (TAL)?

By Winifred Gerald

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is 11.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high of $59.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $62.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.99% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -27.52% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.01, the stock is -10.82% and -5.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 20.54% off its SMA200. TAL registered 59.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.40.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.01%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 20240 employees, a market worth around $32.88B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 304.89 and Fwd P/E is 64.96. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.72% and -14.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $891.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.70% in year-over-year returns.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in TAL Education Group (TAL), with 276.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.44% while institutional investors hold 31.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 612.69M. Institutions hold 16.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 54.77 million shares valued at $2.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.45% of the TAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 48.31 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 14.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 47.24 million shares representing 14.19% and valued at over $2.28 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 17.95 million with a market value of $865.03 million.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -8.57% down over the past 12 months. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is 6.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.

Companies

Check out this: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is on the verge of a huge rally

Andrew Francis - 0
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is -21.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.38 and a high...
Read more
Companies

Seagate Technology plc (STX) turns bearish with loss of -0.78 points

Richard Addington - 0
Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -23.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.63 and a high...
Read more
Companies

Well positioned to deliver growth? – DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Sue Brooks - 0
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) shares are -26.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.60% or $0.46 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) picks momentum as shares rise 2.00%

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is -3.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $249.62 and...
Read more

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), Akorn Inc. (AKRX)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares are -22.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.59% or $0.04 higher in the...
Read more

Will HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -16.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.68 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Vale S.A. (VALE)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -28.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of...
Read more

A focus on opportunistic stocks: J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

News Sue Brooks - 0
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares are -21.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.48% or $6.41 higher in...
Read more

It makes sense to watch AVX Corporation (AVX) And Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) shares are 6.25% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.88% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us