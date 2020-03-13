Who is the Top Investor In TAL Education Group (TAL)?

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is 11.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high of $59.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $62.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.99% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -27.52% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.01, the stock is -10.82% and -5.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -4.94% at the moment leaves the stock 20.54% off its SMA200. TAL registered 59.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.40.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.01%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 20240 employees, a market worth around $32.88B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 304.89 and Fwd P/E is 64.96. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.72% and -14.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $891.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.70% in year-over-year returns.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in TAL Education Group (TAL), with 276.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.44% while institutional investors hold 31.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 612.69M. Institutions hold 16.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 54.77 million shares valued at $2.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.45% of the TAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 48.31 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 14.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 47.24 million shares representing 14.19% and valued at over $2.28 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.39% of the shares totaling 17.95 million with a market value of $865.03 million.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -8.57% down over the past 12 months. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is 6.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.