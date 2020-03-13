Who is the Top Investor In TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP)?

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is -50.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $50.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.31% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.84% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 28.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.92, the stock is -40.34% and -46.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing -18.16% at the moment leaves the stock -55.32% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -67.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.05.

The stock witnessed a -49.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.50%, and is -31.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.20% and -70.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TripAdvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $365.98M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

557 institutions hold shares in TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), with 21.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.50% while institutional investors hold 107.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.48M, and float is at 104.22M with Short Float at 13.52%. Institutions hold 90.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $381.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.18% of the TRIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.5 million shares valued at $319.07 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 8.46 million shares representing 6.86% and valued at over $257.05 million, while FIL LTD holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $139.02 million.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaufer Stephen, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kaufer Stephen bought 44,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $21.73 per share for a total of $965768.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 645435.0 shares.

TripAdvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Halpin Dermot (President, Rentals&Experiences) sold a total of 17,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $30.32 per share for $537841.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Halpin Dermot (President, Rentals&Experiences) disposed off 3,409 shares at an average price of $40.23 for $137137.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading -46.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.87% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.85.