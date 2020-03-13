Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is -20.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.96 and a high of $127.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $94.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.4% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.18% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 9.99% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.01, the stock is -19.99% and -21.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.46 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -20.00% off its SMA200. ADI registered -12.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.47.

The stock witnessed a -16.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.63%, and is -16.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 16400 employees, a market worth around $35.37B and $5.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.19 and Fwd P/E is 16.54. Distance from 52-week low is -4.20% and -29.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 690.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

1,307 institutions hold shares in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 374.66M, and float is at 367.09M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 90.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.44 million shares valued at $3.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.81% of the ADI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.23 million shares valued at $2.88 billion to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 21.18 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 18.11 million with a market value of $2.15 billion.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROCHE VINCENT, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ROCHE VINCENT sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $109.16 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21206.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that CHAMPY JAMES (Director) sold a total of 4,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $123.00 per share for $504300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41545.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, ROCHE VINCENT (President & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $110.07 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 21,206 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading -6.77% down over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is -32.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.05% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.