Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -70.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $59.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.83% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.59% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 50.04% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.49, the stock is -52.35% and -61.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing -22.11% at the moment leaves the stock -70.98% off its SMA200. SIX registered -73.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.29.

The stock witnessed a -65.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.75%, and is -36.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.81% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 2450 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $1.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.70% and -77.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $120.17M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), with 5.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.11% while institutional investors hold 96.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.70M, and float is at 79.48M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 90.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.95 million shares valued at $358.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the SIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.51 million shares valued at $338.79 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.01 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $316.06 million, while H Partners Management, LLC holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $213.44 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ruchim Arik W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ruchim Arik W bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $21.20 per share for a total of $4.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.8 million shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $23.25 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.6 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $23.83 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 7,550,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -61.84% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.