Why should you buy stock in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is -48.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.85 and a high of $52.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $24.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.81% off the consensus price target high of $30.17 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 30.67% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is -41.40% and -47.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.77 million and changing -18.20% at the moment leaves the stock -58.14% off its SMA200. CGC registered -76.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.92.

The stock witnessed a -45.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.64%, and is -35.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.46% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has around 4890 employees, a market worth around $3.82B. Distance from 52-week low is -15.02% and -79.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), with 43.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.35% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 349.65M, and float is at 219.58M with Short Float at 22.05%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares valued at $107.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the CGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.17 million shares valued at $66.78 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.58 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $54.37 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $39.3 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -21.05% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -21.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.96.