Why should you buy stock in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -10.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.29 and a high of $105.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $84.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.45% off its average median price target of $110.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.26% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 16.57% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.92, the stock is -21.70% and -21.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing -10.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.85% off its SMA200. ETN registered 4.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.12.

The stock witnessed a -18.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.04%, and is -14.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 101000 employees, a market worth around $35.21B and $21.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.06 and Fwd P/E is 13.39. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.19% and -28.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $5B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

1,542 institutions hold shares in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), with 996.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 82.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.37M, and float is at 412.40M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 82.78% of the Float.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Boise April below. SEC filings show that Miller Boise April bought 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $86.60 per share for a total of $99590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1150.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that PAGE GREGORY R (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $84.49 per share for $337940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54094.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Faria Joao V. disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $96.62 for $289845.0. The insider now directly holds 56,091 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -22.55% down over the past 12 months. Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is -10.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.0% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.