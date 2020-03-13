Why should you buy stock in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is -15.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.38 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 14.85% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.99, the stock is -17.44% and -18.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.12 million and changing -6.20% at the moment leaves the stock -18.87% off its SMA200. KDP registered -9.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.31.

The stock witnessed a -14.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.03%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $34.96B and $11.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.53% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $2.58B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

472 institutions hold shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), with 1.11B shares held by insiders accounting for 78.71% while institutional investors hold 100.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 267.00M with Short Float at 13.37%. Institutions hold 21.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 53.24 million shares valued at $1.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.78% of the KDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 53.18 million shares valued at $1.54 billion to account for 3.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 33.28 million shares representing 2.37% and valued at over $963.41 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 27.01 million with a market value of $781.88 million.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goudet Olivier, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goudet Olivier bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $24.36 per share for a total of $487200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that JAB Holdings B.V. (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $27.00 per share for $199.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.4 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Maple Holdings B.V. (10% Owner) disposed off 33,165,829 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $895.48 million. The insider now directly holds 908,745,095 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).