Will American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.08 and a high of $104.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $89.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.18% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.84% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.74% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.54, the stock is -15.92% and -16.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing -8.00% at the moment leaves the stock -11.21% off its SMA200. AEP registered 7.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.94.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.33%, and is -10.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 17408 employees, a market worth around $44.83B and $15.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.12 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.56% and -21.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $4.41B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

1,534 institutions hold shares in American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), with 64.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 77.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 499.68M, and float is at 494.10M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 77.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.15 million shares valued at $3.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the AEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 37.65 million shares valued at $3.56 billion to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 26.74 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $2.53 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 21.85 million with a market value of $2.06 billion.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hillebrand Lana L, the company’s Exec. VP, Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Hillebrand Lana L sold 8,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $894400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12324.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that CHODAK PAUL III (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $100.00 per share for $575900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10100.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Zebula Charles E (Exective Vice President) disposed off 7,706 shares at an average price of $99.25 for $764789.0. The insider now directly holds 9,805 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 18.35% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -19.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.