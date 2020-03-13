Will Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -40.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.87 and a high of $102.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $49.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.19% off its average median price target of $78.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.99% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 23.79% higher than the price target low of $57.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.01, the stock is -30.44% and -39.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.43 million and changing -10.55% at the moment leaves the stock -47.98% off its SMA200. BUD registered -39.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.41.

The stock witnessed a -34.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.64%, and is -14.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 175000 employees, a market worth around $86.55B and $52.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.36 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Distance from 52-week low is -8.05% and -57.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $11.6B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), with 670.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.22% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 570.65M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 13.1 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.65% of the BUD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 7.03 million shares valued at $576.56 million to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 5.33 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $437.3 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $244.4 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -50.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.