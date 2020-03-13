Will Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -43.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.00 and a high of $186.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $101.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -18.01% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.7% off the consensus price target high of $218.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 23.4% higher than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.49, the stock is -34.80% and -39.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.56 million and changing -17.74% at the moment leaves the stock -44.40% off its SMA200. SPG registered -53.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.74.

The stock witnessed a -41.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.98%, and is -30.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $25.80B and $5.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.25 and Fwd P/E is 11.26. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.51% and -55.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.65 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

1,166 institutions hold shares in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 100.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.03M, and float is at 305.41M with Short Float at 6.05%. Institutions hold 99.83% of the Float.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RULLI JOHN, the company’s Pres Malls/Chief Admin Offcr. SEC filings show that RULLI JOHN sold 9,160 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $176.17 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29646.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) that is trading -30.53% down over the past 12 months. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.92.