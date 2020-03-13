Will The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is 19.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEET stock was last observed hovering at around $5.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $6.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.66% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.84% higher than the price target low of $6.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -6.51% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.25 million and changing -4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 28.26% off its SMA200. MEET registered 3.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.07%, and is -12.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $428.77M and $206.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.04 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.23% and -18.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Meet Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $53.65M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in The Meet Group Inc. (MEET), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.57% while institutional investors hold 79.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.82M, and float is at 66.28M with Short Float at 18.33%. Institutions hold 73.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 12.03 million shares valued at $60.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.78% of the MEET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.83 million shares valued at $29.19 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.06 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $25.34 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $17.88 million.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luxor Capital Group, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Luxor Capital Group, LP sold 1,712,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.04 per share for a total of $10.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421183.0 shares.

The Meet Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,413,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $6.04 per share for $8.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 436603.0 shares of the MEET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,264,423 shares at an average price of $6.19 for $14.03 million. The insider now directly holds 449,327 shares of The Meet Group Inc. (MEET).

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -53.56% down over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is 0.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.64% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.