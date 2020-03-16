A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) shares are -25.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.83% or $3.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.73% down YTD and -21.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.97% and -24.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the ADM stock is a Sell, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ADM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.13. The forecasts give the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.64% or 8.84%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.3, up 3.20% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $0.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 670,168 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 282,392. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 536,624 and 187,141 in purchases and sales respectively.

D AMBROSE MICHAEL, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 6,635 shares worth $306086.0 at $46.13 per share on Feb 06. The Director had earlier bought another 1,370 ADM shares valued at $50622.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $36.95 per share. D AMBROSE MICHAEL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,500 shares at $46.00 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $529043.0 while Taets Joseph D., (Senior Vice President) sold 25,503 shares on Dec 17 for $1.2 million with each share fetching $47.00.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.57 with a market cap of $1.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HOPE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 67.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.98 million. This represented a 92.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $165.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.34 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $183.85 million, significantly lower than the $219.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $177.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Hope Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 17,288 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,149 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.60% with a share float percentage of 118.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hope Bancorp Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company.