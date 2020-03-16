A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: DCP Midstream LP (DCP), Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) shares are -73.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.17% or $0.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.29% down YTD and -73.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.89% and -69.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James recommended the DCP stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 12, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DCP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.93. The forecasts give the DCP Midstream LP stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.62% or 41.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -122.90% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.43, up 17.70% from -$1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 65,140,375 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 121,775 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Brien Sean, a Group Vice President and CFO at the company, bought 16,500 shares worth $99165.0 at $6.01 per share on Mar 12. The Vice President and Controller had earlier bought another 4,150 DCP shares valued at $24983.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.02 per share. Baldridge Don (President) bought 10,000 shares at $6.12 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $61150.0 while Walker Corey, (President) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 10 for $151250.0 with each share fetching $6.05.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), on the other hand, is trading around $13.84 with a market cap of $2.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ASB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $92.94 million. This represented a 65.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $269.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $574.26 million, significantly higher than the $496.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $506.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 230 times at Associated Banc-Corp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 152 times and accounting for 426,904 shares. Insider sales totaled 198,949 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 78 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 74.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.19M shares after the latest sales, with 12.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.50% with a share float percentage of 153.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Associated Banc-Corp having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.44 million shares worth more than $340.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $334.58 million and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.