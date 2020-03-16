A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML), NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares are -57.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.85% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.55% down YTD and -53.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.08% and -35.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 24, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the STML stock is a Overweight, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the STML stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.57. The forecasts give the Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.95% or 49.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.40% in the current quarter to -$0.35, up from the -$0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.81, up 8,822.00% from -$2.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 963,947 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 359,552. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 846,947 and 195,294 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bergstein Ivan, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 36,542 shares worth $179787.0 at $4.92 per share on Mar 10. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 8,846 STML shares valued at $43522.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $4.92 per share. Hoberman Kenneth (Chief Operating Officer) sold 16,704 shares at $4.91 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $82017.0 while Gionco David, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,011 shares on Mar 09 for $25456.0 with each share fetching $5.08.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), on the other hand, is trading around $3.35 with a market cap of $488.03M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NGL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $195.13 million. This represented a 91.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.24 billion from $6.66 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $333.48 million, significantly higher than the $115.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$93.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at NGL Energy Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 530,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,405 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.22M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 118.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 21.44 million shares worth more than $243.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.07 million and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.