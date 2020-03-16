A focus on opportunistic stocks: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) shares are -8.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.32% or $11.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.93% down YTD and -7.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.12% and -14.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ARE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ARE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $147.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $176.40. The forecasts give the Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock a price target range of $195.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $155.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.24% or 4.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 194.90% in the current quarter to $0.72, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 13.00% from $3.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 71 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 351,295 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 406,908. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,899 and 104,705 in purchases and sales respectively.

CIRUZZI VINCENT, a Chief Development Officer at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $694800.0 at $173.70 per share on Feb 18. The Co-President had earlier sold another 3,750 ARE shares valued at $644850.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $171.96 per share. Moglia Peter M (Co-Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,500 shares at $174.34 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $1.31 million while Freire Maria C, (Director) sold 1,465 shares on Feb 14 for $255203.0 with each share fetching $174.20.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), on the other hand, is trading around $17.99 with a market cap of $5.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ORI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $70.3 million. This represented a 96.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.93 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $936.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Old Republic International Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 50,272 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.81M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.50% with a share float percentage of 285.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Old Republic International Corporation having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.18 million shares worth more than $742.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 27.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $619.76 million and represent 9.12% of shares outstanding.