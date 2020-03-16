A focus on opportunistic stocks: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), ITT Inc. (ITT)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) shares are -6.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.66% or $11.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.89% down YTD and -4.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.15% and -12.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the FIS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 24, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FIS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $129.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $175.00. The forecasts give the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock a price target range of $194.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $146.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.04% or 11.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $1.33, up from the $1.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.31, up 31.80% from $5.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.46 and $1.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 177 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,346,606 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,804,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 567,092 and 670,636 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ferris Stephanie, a COO at the company, sold 14,223 shares worth $2.11 million at $148.70 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 2,160 FIS shares valued at $321192.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $148.70 per share. Thompson Christopher A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,853 shares at $140.00 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $2.5 million while Ferris Stephanie, (COO) sold 6,582 shares on Mar 02 for $921480.0 with each share fetching $140.00.

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), on the other hand, is trading around $47.05 with a market cap of $4.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ITT Inc. (ITT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ITT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $145.8 million. This represented a 79.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $719.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.76 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.11 billion from $4.06 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $357.7 million, significantly lower than the $371.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $266.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at ITT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 127,591 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,428 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 504.85k shares after the latest sales, with 28.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 87.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ITT Inc. having a total of 486 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.8 million shares worth more than $650.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $587.52 million and represent 9.05% of shares outstanding.