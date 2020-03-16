A focus on opportunistic stocks: Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI), Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) shares are -18.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.11% or $2.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.14% down YTD and -12.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.96% and -13.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CLI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 07, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CLI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.78. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.77.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -481.80% in the current quarter to -$0.18, down from the $2.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.87, up 33.10% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 203,664 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 CLI shares valued at $47893.0 on Jun 19. The shares were bought at $23.95 per share.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), on the other hand, is trading around $46.29 with a market cap of $6.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PRGO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $488.7 million. This represented a 63.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.32 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.3 billion from $11.31 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $387.8 million, significantly lower than the $593.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $250.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Perrigo Company plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 143,335 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,166 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 641.16k shares after the latest sales, with 27.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 135.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perrigo Company plc having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.17 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $815.4 million and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.