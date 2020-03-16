A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -48.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $19.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.13% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 25.04% higher than the price target low of $11.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -16.52% and -32.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing 21.27% at the moment leaves the stock -47.38% off its SMA200. TECK registered -58.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.95.

The stock witnessed a -36.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.62%, and is -14.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.45% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $8.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.75. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.59% and -65.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

539 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Limited (TECK), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 67.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 566.73M, and float is at 539.59M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 67.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 26.75 million shares valued at $464.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.96% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.17 million shares valued at $350.41 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 16.8 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $291.81 million, while Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $245.17 million.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -38.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.13% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.