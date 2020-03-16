A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH), Aaron’s Inc. (AAN)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares are -34.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.68% or $1.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.29% down YTD and -36.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.74% and -38.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the BMCH stock is a Buy, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BMCH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.12.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, up 9.40% from $1.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 200,509 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,979. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 39,972 and 6,583 in purchases and sales respectively.

MAJOR JAMES F. JR., sold 7,688 shares worth $223728.0 at $29.10 per share on Nov 15. The insider had earlier sold another 6,712 BMCH shares valued at $194999.0 on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $29.05 per share.

Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN), on the other hand, is trading around $30.13 with a market cap of $2.08B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.05 billion. This represented a -4.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.0 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.89 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.3 billion from $3.22 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.19 million, significantly lower than the $356.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $224.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Aaron’s Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 177,564 shares. Insider sales totaled 44,925 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 926.41k shares after the latest sales, with 23.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 65.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aaron’s Inc. having a total of 429 institutions that hold shares in the company.