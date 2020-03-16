A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Catalent Inc. (CTLT), Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) shares are -14.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.88% or $3.91 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.33% down YTD and -8.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.02% and -19.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 17, 2019, Stephens recommended the CTLT stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 02, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CTLT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.88. The forecasts give the Catalent Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $59.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.11% or 18.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.52, up from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.96, up 15.70% from $1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 674,461 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 497,918. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 39,750 and 7,475 in purchases and sales respectively.

Maselli Alessandro, a President & COO at the company, sold 7,268 shares worth $386512.0 at $53.18 per share on Dec 16. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 CTLT shares valued at $119420.0 on Feb 13. The shares were bought at $59.71 per share. Pravda Ricardo (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 2,612 shares at $52.73 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $137718.0 while Gennadios Aristippos, (President Softgel & Oral Tech) sold 45,256 shares on Nov 25 for $2.38 million with each share fetching $52.55.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is trading around $38.56 with a market cap of $5.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -50.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.93 million. This represented a -11.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $89.41 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.26 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $618.13 million from $602.47 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.83 million, significantly higher than the -$29.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$23.31 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Anaplan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 804,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,890,168 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 73 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -57.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 29.1M shares after the latest sales, with -3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 119.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.29 million shares worth more than $486.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.23 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.