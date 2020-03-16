A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: KeyCorp (KEY), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares are -37.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.11% or $1.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.51% down YTD and -35.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.39% and -35.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Wedbush recommended the KEY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 06, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KEY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.99. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.35.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.86, up 2.00% from $1.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,800,108 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,526,862. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 865,034 and 325,889 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schosser Douglas M, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 8,481 shares worth $169959.0 at $20.04 per share on Dec 13. The Chief Risk Review Officer had earlier sold another 768 KEY shares valued at $15268.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $19.88 per share. Brady Amy G. (Chief Information Officer) sold 15,756 shares at $19.27 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $303618.0 while Harris Paul N, (General Counsel) sold 173,777 shares on Oct 29 for $3.21 million with each share fetching $18.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), on the other hand, is trading around $7.06 with a market cap of $580.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CEQP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $118.5 million. This represented a 85.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $839.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.35 billion from $5.29 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $420.4 million, significantly higher than the $253.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Crestwood Equity Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 758,084 shares. Insider sales totaled 268,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.34M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.80% with a share float percentage of 49.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crestwood Equity Partners LP having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company.