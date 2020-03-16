A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) shares are -9.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.68% or $4.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.77% down YTD and -8.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.63% and -13.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the NNN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 10, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NNN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.33. The forecasts give the National Retail Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.82% or 8.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.80% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, up 5.80% from $1.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,069 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,572. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,154 and 75,605 in purchases and sales respectively.

WHITEHURST JULIAN E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 16,103 shares worth $786921.0 at $48.87 per share on Mar 11. The Executive Officer had earlier sold another 11,835 NNN shares valued at $508905.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $43.00 per share. Bayer Paul Eugene (Executive Officer) sold 5,734 shares at $57.68 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $330734.0 while Tessitore Christopher Paul, (Executive Officer) sold 19,597 shares on Feb 24 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $58.75.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), on the other hand, is trading around $4.74 with a market cap of $244.06M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OCUL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $23.66 million. This represented a -948.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $78.74 million from $88.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$77.58 million, significantly lower than the -$49.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$79.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 35,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.28M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.20% with a share float percentage of 42.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocular Therapeutix Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 5.11 million shares worth more than $20.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Opaleye Management Inc. held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Summer Road LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.03 million and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.