A peek at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ): Who has invested in It?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is -47.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is -41.22% and -46.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.92 million and changing 17.55% at the moment leaves the stock -44.28% off its SMA200. HTZ registered -42.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.93.

The stock witnessed a -56.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.17%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.78% over the week and 10.56% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $9.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.32. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.25% and -60.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is at an average rating of 2.50.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62 with sales reaching $2.18B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 118.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.73M, and float is at 141.51M with Short Float at 10.82%. Institutions hold 117.38% of the Float.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ICAHN CARL C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C bought 6,387,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $44.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.34 million shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,743,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $8.06 per share for $30.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.95 million shares of the HTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) acquired 1,285,121 shares at an average price of $7.79 for $10.01 million. The insider now directly holds 45,210,973 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) that is trading -48.13% down over the past 12 months. AMERCO (UHAL) is -17.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.