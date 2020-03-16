A peek at Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB): Who has invested in It?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) is -16.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLDB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -86.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is 17.34% and 6.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 27.40% at the moment leaves the stock -40.10% off its SMA200. SLDB registered -63.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

The stock witnessed a 15.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.71%, and is 16.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.98% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $167.29M. Distance from 52-week low is 89.80% and -72.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46. The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.30% this year.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), with 12.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.94% while institutional investors hold 79.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.97M, and float is at 25.94M with Short Float at 11.12%. Institutions hold 58.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.75 million shares valued at $30.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.68% of the SLDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 4.57 million shares valued at $20.34 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 3.87 million shares representing 8.42% and valued at over $17.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $8.55 million.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.