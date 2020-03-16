Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) And Formula One Group (FWONK) Saying Scary Stuff?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares are -56.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.78% or $0.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.82% down YTD and -52.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.66% and -40.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 19, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ARLP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.36% or 57.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $2.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.66, down -10.70% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 141,598 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 54,050. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,998 and 42,050 in purchases and sales respectively.

Torrence Wilson M, a Director at the company, bought 1,300 shares worth $19491.0 at $14.99 per share on Aug 13. The VP, Controller and CAO had earlier bought another 5,000 ARLP shares valued at $54766.0 on Oct 30. The shares were bought at $10.95 per share. Torrence Wilson M (Director) bought 4,300 shares at $15.55 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $66844.0 while DRUTEN ROBERT J, (Director) sold 12,000 shares on Jul 29 for $205531.0 with each share fetching $17.13.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), on the other hand, is trading around $27.49 with a market cap of $5.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Formula One Group (FWONK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FWONK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 billion. This represented a 60.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $44.19 billion from $43.65 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.31 billion, significantly higher than the $2.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Formula One Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,007 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,664 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.02M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.02% with a share float percentage of 203.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Formula One Group having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.44 million shares worth more than $801.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 13.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.72 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.