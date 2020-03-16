Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) picks momentum as shares drop -10.47%

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is -31.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.02 and a high of $180.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMP stock was last observed hovering at around $92.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 20.92% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $113.34, the stock is -23.46% and -29.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 22.64% at the moment leaves the stock -24.87% off its SMA200. AMP registered -9.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $150.70.

The stock witnessed a -36.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.10%, and is -10.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $14.84B and $12.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.17% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.28 with sales reaching $3.04B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Top Institutional Holders

1,120 institutions hold shares in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), with 331.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.94M, and float is at 119.46M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 88.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.11 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the AMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.64 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.9 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $982.39 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 4.48 million with a market value of $746.32 million.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kupper Randy, the company’s EVP Technology and CIO. SEC filings show that Kupper Randy sold 6,862 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $179.55 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19202.0 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that CRACCHIOLO JAMES M (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 25,429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $178.59 per share for $4.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 233564.0 shares of the AMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Berman Walter Stanley (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 52,160 shares at an average price of $177.43 for $9.25 million. The insider now directly holds 17,760 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP).

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -31.12% down over the past 12 months. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is -11.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.